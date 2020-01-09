Left Menu
  Mangaluru
  09-01-2020
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:30 IST
Fake holiday order: DC files complaint

Dakshina Kannada (DK) deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has filed a complaint with the city police here against those who forged a fake order purportedly issued by her and circulated on Wednesday. The fake order was that the DC had issued a circular, declaring a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday, the day of the country-wide bandh by trade unions.

The miscreants had altered a previous order issued by the DC to play the mischief, the deputy commissioner said. She urged the police to consider the complaint very seriously and take legal steps as per the IT Act and IPC.

The accused are liable for action for forging the letter head and signatures used by the office of the deputy commissioner by copying an earlier order issued on websites, she said in the complaint.

