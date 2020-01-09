Left Menu
SSP Noida who alleged corruption in police force suspended

  Lucknow
  Updated: 09-01-2020 20:26 IST
  Created: 09-01-2020 20:26 IST
Noida police chief Vaibhav Krishna was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, days after alleging involvement of senior police officers and journalists in a transfer racket and purportedly figuring in a sleaze video. The five IPS officers whom he had named in the leaked letter he had sent to state police chief O P Singh for being involved in the alleged racket have been transferred.

They are Sudhir Singh (SSP Ghaziabad), Ajay Pal Sharma (SP Rampur), Ganesh Saha (SP Banda), Himanshu Kumar (SP Sultanpur) and Rajeev Narayan Mishra (SSP Special Task Force Lucknow). The five are among the 14 officers whose transfers were announced on Thursday.

Krishna, a 2010 batch-IPS officer, recently attracted adverse media coverage for trying to arrest a newspaper reporter after a sleaze video purportedly showing the officer went viral on social media. While Krishna has been suspended, a three-member high-level committee has been formed to probe the allegations of corruption he made against the five officers and submit a report in 15 days, a government official said.

Singh had on January 3 ordered a probe into the "leaked confidential communication" and sought an explanation from Krishna for allegedly sharing the content of the letter with the media during a press conference on the night of January 1. Earlier on January 1, three video clips in which he was seen in conversation with an unidentified woman in an objectionable condition had surfaced online and he had called a press conference the same night during which he claimed that the videos were "morphed" and an attempt was made to "malign" his image.

"Vaibhav Krishna had himself made a complaint over the circulation of the clip and the probe in this matter was handed over to the Additional Director General of Police, Meerut Range. The Hapur SP was given the responsibility of the probe and the video clips were sent to a forensic lab in Gujarat for testing," according to an official release. "Upon testing, the forensic lab report has concluded that the video is not edited or morphed. There is no sign of edit, alteration, morphing observed in the video," the official added.

According to the senior government official, the Noida SSP had himself leaked the confidential letter and the report which he had sent to the government during a press conference. "This was found in violation of the Officer's Conduct Rules and he has been suspended. A departmental inquiry has been ordered in his case and Lucknow ADG S N Saabat will probe the case and submit his report soon," the official said.

A special investigation team (SIT) has also been formed to probe allegations against the five IPS officers. H C Awasthi, Director Vigilance, has been appointed the chairperson of the SIT while Amitabh Yash, Inspector General STF, and Vikas Gothalwal, Managing Director UP Jal Nigam, are its members.

The officers transferred on Thursday included Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, who has been shifted to Ghaziabad. Shivhari Meena will be the new Sultanpur SP while Santosh Kumar Mishra has been appointed the SP of Rampur. Siddharth Shankar Meena will be the SP of Banda.

