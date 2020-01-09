Assam govt will provide grant to children of employees of

The Assam Government will provide one-time Special Grant to school and college-going children of employees of the non-operational Hindustan Paper Mills at Jagiroad and Panchgram, state Finance Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma said on Thursday. Special grants would be given to children of regular, serving employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation to help to enable them to pursue their studies, Sarma told a press conference here.

Students pursuing various courses within Assam or outside the state would be eligible for grant of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh under the scheme to pursue education, he said. To a question if the children of those employees who committed suicide due to alleged financial problem, the minister said those children could also apply for the Special Grant.

He said students have to apply in an online portal, created exclusively for this purpose, on the lines of the Abhinandan Scheme (Education Loan Subsidy scheme). The district deputy commissioners will verify the eligibility of the applications and approve them for the funds to be transferred to the beneficiaries' bank account.

The minister also said that for Divyang employees of the state government, an interest subsidy scheme has been introduced for purchasing two-wheelers and cars with bank loans as costs of Divyang friendly conveyance is higher due to modifications necessary to make the vehicles user friendly for them. The state government will provide interest subsidy of 4 per cent to the Differently Abled employees, he added.

Assam government has also introduced a Rs 5 lakh medical reimbursement to the contractual employees and their dependents under the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, the minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.