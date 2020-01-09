Left Menu
Wallet of American national stolen, police recovers it within

Wallet of an American nationalwas stolen in Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramkrishna Mathand Ramkrishna Mission in West Bengal Howrah's district onThursday, but it was recovered by police within hours, apolice officer said

The wallet of Ilaa Vora, an American of Indian-origincontaining money and important documents was stolen when shewas visiting the Belur Math at about 11 am, the officer said

She lodged a complaint and within hours the policewith technical help recovered the wallet and arrested threewomen for stealing the wallet, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

