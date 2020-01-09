Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesting JNU students march to HRD ministry; stopped by police from going to Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:16 IST
Protesting JNU students march to HRD ministry; stopped by police from going to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Hundreds of JNU students on Thursday marched to the HRD Ministry and were later stopped when they tried to go towards Rashtrapati Bhavan during when some of them were roughed up by police who used mild force, in escalating protests for the sacking of the university Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar over the violence in the campus. As the Delhi police struggled to make any arrest four days after the brutal attack on students and teachers by masked goons, former HRD minister and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi threw his weight behind the demand for Kumar's removal.

Calling for Kumar's removal, Joshi took to twitter to say it is "shocking" that he is adamant on not implementing a government proposal to resolve the fee-hike crisis in the prestigious university. The Centre for its part ruled out the removal of the vice chancellor even as the leaders of the protesting students including an injured JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh asserted they will not compromise on their demand despite assurances relating to their security.

Kumar told PTI that the varsity has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that left about 35 people injured, and recommend measures to ensure safety of students. The panel will also probe lapses, if any, in security, he said. The march in which students of other universities also participated started from Mandi House in central Delhi and was first stopped near Shastri Bhavan that houses the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). Carrying placards and banners, slogans of 'Halla Bol' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' rent the air.

CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat and CPI leader D Raja also joined the march. The police, however, allowed the representatives of JNU students and teachers association to meet the ministry officials.

After the meeting that lasted for more than an hour, Aishe Ghosh addressed the gathering and said she told the officials that the attack on students and teachers was a "traumatic incident" something that "they will remember till their last breath". She asserted they would not settle for anything less than sacking of the vice-chancellor.

"The HRD is still thinking whether he should be removed or not. We appealed to the ministry to remove the vice-chancellor. It told us that they will hold a dialogue with us on Friday," Ghosh said. The ministry too appeared unwilling to relent on the demand for removal of Kumar.

Higher Education secretary Amit Khare said the basic issue on which the problem arose needs to be addressed first. "His removal is not the solution. Changing X,Y,Z is not as important as resolving the issues that have cropped up on the campus," Khare said.

The demand for Kumar's removal has been growing after the Sunday's mob violence on the campus. Kumar has been accused of not doing enough when the students were being attacked. After the meeting, Ghosh abruptly announced they will proceed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan since the President is the visitor of the varsity.

Later, the protesting students tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan but were stopped triggering a 30-minute drama. Some of the students were reported to be injured as police roughed them up.

The police also resorted to mild force to control the crowd who tried to block the traffic at Janpath. Using loud speakers, the police also appealed to them to maintain peace. Some of the protesters were detained by the police.

Police said the gathering remained peaceful till the meeting of the delegation with ministry officials. However, when the delegation came out after the meeting, one of the student leaders provoked the gathering to move towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, the police said.

Consequently they stopped normal traffic at Rajendra Prasad road and some of them tried to march towards the President Estate. The police said the protestors were prevented from proceeding further and in the process 11 people were detained and subsequently released.

Attacking the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi Police is very capable of maintaining law and order but is given instructions to "just stand and not take any action". He said it is not the Delhi Police's fault for not stopping the violence at the universities because they were following the orders they got. Continuing its attack on the Centre over the JNU violence, the Congress alleged the violence in the varsity was "officially sponsored goondaism" and said Home Minister Amit Shah and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were responsible.

The Congress demanded that those behind the violence must be identified and arrested immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Literary Festival from January 17-19

The 11th Kolkata Literary Festival will be held here from January 17-19 and eminent authors, poets, columnists, film actors and directors will attend the event, a statement by the organisers said on Thursday. Apart from India, authors from...

African LGBT+ refugees plead U.N. for safe shelter after Kenya camp attacks

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of African LGBT refugees in northwestern Kenyas sprawling Kakuma refugee camp pleaded on Thursday with the United Nations to relocate them to a safer place, saying they had s...

5 held for involvement in violence during anti-CAA protest in Delhi's Nand Nagari

Five men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence in Nand Nagari area of Delhi during protests against amended Citizenship Act last month, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Aashqin 38, Sharukh ...

UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin oversees hypersonic missile test near Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday oversaw military exercises from a naval vessel in the Black Sea near Crimea, including the test launch of a hypersonic air-launched Kinzhal missile, the Kremlin said.A pair of MiG-31K interceptor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020