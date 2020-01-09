Firing on Sena leader: two more arrested

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Policehave arrested two more persons in connection with a firing ona Shiv Sena leader in the city, an official said on Thursday

The arrest of Laxman Pawar alias Mahakal (45), alabour contractor, and his aide Vijay Waghmare (37) took thenumber of accused arrested in the case to six, he said

Chandrashekhar Jadhav, a local Sena leader, wasallegedly shot by members of the Prasad Pujari gang in TagoreNagar in suburban Vikhroli on December 19. Jadhav was injuredbut survived the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.