SP, SDMs made nodal officers for J&K, NE students in Gaziabad

The Ghaziabad district administration has appointed its sub-divisional magistrates as nodal officers to resolve concerns of students from Jammu and Kashmir and various northeastern states, studying in the districts. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Thursday said the senior district administration officials have been made nodal officers for the outstation students studying in their areas to ensure that they are given adequate security and their concerns are addressed at the highest level.

Describing the J&K and northeastern states students studying in various educational institutes in the district as "guests", Pandey said the nodal officers were appointed as per the direction of the Uttar Pradesh government given last November. In seven engineering and management institutes, a total of 135 students from the eight northeastern states and the new Union territory of J&K are studying here in the district, he said.

While the sub divisional magistrates will personally meet the students in their institutes twice a month, Superintendent of Police (Rural) has been asked to co-ordinate with the students on their security, said the district magistrate.

