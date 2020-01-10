Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU students stopped by police from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan; detained

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 01:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 01:06 IST
JNU students stopped by police from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan; detained

JNU students protesting against the violence on the university campus tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday after a failed meeting with HRD ministry officials, but were stopped and later detained by police, with some of them receiving injuries as they were roughed up when the cops put them in buses and autorickshaws. A student of Ambedkar University, Shivang, was injured when the police started pushing the protesters. His head was bandaged in an ambulance stationed near the Le Meridien hotel, while a few women protesters said they suffered a panic attack during the police action.

Former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) vice president Sarika Chaudhary said she was thrashed by the police when they were detaining the protesters. "My spectacles were broken. I lost my slippers and was also injured. I was detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station," she said.

The scene unfolded with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh giving a call for a march towards the President of India's residence when the meeting between a delegation of students and teachers and the HRD ministry officials did not turn out to be satisfactory. The delegation, which met the HRD ministry officials, demanded removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar from his post.

Soon after the meeting, as Ghosh gave the call for the march, some students were headed towards the Le Meridien hotel on Janpath Road, while others started running towards India Gate. Police in riot gear resorted to mild force to control the mob that tried to block the traffic on Janpath Road. Using loudspeakers, the police appealed to the crowd to maintain peace.

On being pushed back by the police, the protesters marching towards Le Meridien too started running towards India Gate amid the moving traffic. The police followed them and after some pushing and jostling, managed to contain them on a footpath near the National Archives of India bus stand. After some time, another group of students started sprinting towards India Gate, but were again pushed back, detained and put in buses and autorickshaws.

An autorickshaw driver drew the policemen's ire when he refused to listen to their direction to stop. The police even slapped a student and hit him with a stick as he resisted them. The detained students were taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Meanwhile, several students, including JNSU vice-president Saket Moon, gathered outside Rajiv Chowk metro station's gate number 7 and raised slogans against the Delhi Police. While the police announced that they had arranged for buses for the students to return to the university campus, the protesters refused the offer and said they would take public transport instead.

Security was also strengthened on the road leading towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan, with barricades erected and water cannons stationed there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. senators back bill to provide $3.3 billion for Israel

Republican and Democratic U.S. senators introduced legislation on Thursday to provide 3.3 billion in annual aid to Israel, seeking to put into law an aid agreement between the two countries reached in 2016 amid concern over rising Middle Ea...

Qatar’s emir, Iranian president discuss events in region

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani phoned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in the region and ways to ensure security and stability regionally and internationally, the state news agency...

U.S. to send police to Honduras to provide support in immigration control

The United States will send police to Honduran borders to train and support the Central American countrys authorities in immigration control, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said at an event in Tegucigalpa on Thursday.Earl...

'Empty chairs' across Canada’s academic community after Iran plane crash

The crash in Iran of a Ukrainian Airlines jet bound for Toronto killed dozens of professors and researchers from campuses across Canada, leaving a painful hole in Canadian academia where Iranians have taken on starring roles in engineering....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020