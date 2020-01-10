Left Menu
JNU hostel students to not bear service, utility charges for winter semester

Jawaharlal University (JNU) administration on Thursday said that the hostel residents will not be charged for the services and utility during the current registration for 2020 winter semester.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 02:15 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 02:00 IST
JNU administration said that UGC will bear the cost till further orders.. Image Credit: ANI

Jawaharlal University (JNU) administration on Thursday said that the hostel residents will not be charged for the services and utility during the current registration for 2020 winter semester. The administration said that the University Grants Commission (UGC), which is a statutory body under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), will bear the cost till further orders.

"As per the record of discussion held in MHRD on resolving the JNU issue on December 10/11, 2019, UGC will bear the cost of Service and Utility charges proposed till further orders," JNU administration said in a circular issued on Thursday. It said that the administration has already written to the UGC to release the funds towards the service and utility charges in the hostels.

"The matter is being pursued at the appropriate level in the UGC," the circular read. The HRD Ministry had last month formed a three-member committee to dispel the tension between the students and the university administration over the fee hike.

The university students have been protesting against the fee hike for over the past two months.

