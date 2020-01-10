Fire at slum in Sarai Rohilla, no injuries reported
A fire broke out in four shanties of a slum in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla on Friday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No one has been injured, they said.
A call about the fire was received at 9.40 am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said. The fire was brought under control by 10.15 am, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
