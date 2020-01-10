All-party delegation to meet HM for separate IAS, IPS cadre

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu will lead a all-party delegation to New Delhi soon to urge the Home Minister to expedite the process of creating a separate cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS for the state, the Assembly was told on Friday. Khandu told the Assembly during a discussion that the state government had on several occasions convinced the Centre to create a separate cadre of administrative officers for Arunachal Pradesh keeping in view the ethnic diversity of the state.

"When a tribe of the state cannot understand the language and culture of other tribe, how can an outside officer will understand? We are not able to implement our policies properly because the bureaucrats are not permanent in the state as they are being posted for five years with two tenures of two and half years each," the chief minister said. He added that the government is serious on the issue which is in the states interest.

The chief minister disclosed that the state assembly had on October 18, 2017 adopted a resolution which was forwarded to the Union Home Ministry. "I discussed the matter with the Prime Minister besides President, Vice President and DoPT minister and even state governor discussed it with several central leaders on many occasions, Khandu said adding, the Centre had already instructed the DoPT Ministry to work on it but the process remained stagnant.

He said the Centre is serious on the issue and considering it. Earlier, initiating the discussion, Congress MLA Ninong Ering said that when smaller states like Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya and Sikkim could have separate cadre why not Arunachal? "Separate cadre for the state will minimize the perceived alienation feelings and will help in formulating long-term policies and improve administrative set-up with feeling of oneness," he said.

All the members who participate in the discussion supported the issue and demanded the government to impress upon the Centre for creation of separate cadre for the state. Presently, the IAS, IPS and IFS officers working in the state are from AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and other Union territories) cadres..

