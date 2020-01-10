Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foolproof security for PM's visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:13 IST
Foolproof security for PM's visit

The West Bengal administration has planned foolproof security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the city starting Saturday evening, a senior government official said on Friday. The Intelligence Branch had submitted a report to the state stating that as many as three organisations are planning large-scale gatherings at the airport and on the roads and show black flags to the prime minister.

According to the official, the authorities have planned to "sanitise" the route slated to be taken by the prime minister's convoy to take to reach the city from the airport keeping in mind the possibility of protesters against CAA and NRC showing black flags and putting up blockades. The official said the roadmap was planned considering that the prime minister is scheduled to arrive at a time when light will not be favourable to fly him to the city in a helicopter.

"We have planned foolproof arrangements for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There will be barricades along the edges of the roads from the airport to the city on Saturday evening. "There will be an extra security cover alongside these roads to keep a check on threats of protesters putting up blockades or display black flags to the PM," the official said.

Senior state government officials had conducted a survey of the route Modi is scheduled to take to reach the city from the airport, he said. Any last minute changes regarding the prime minister's travel and security will depend on the Special Protection Group, which looks after thge PM's security, the official said adding a chopper will be kept at the airport as a standby arrangement to accomodate any alteration in the PM's travel plan.

Modi will be travelling from the airport to the heritage Currency Building in the city's central business district where he is scheduled to inaugurate a programme. Thereafter Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a light and sound show at the iconic Howrah bridge from the Millenium Park on the banks of the Ganga in the same locality.

From there he is scheduled to travel via the river to Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Rama Krishna Mission, he said. "There will be another security cover on the river. We are also increasing river patrolling in view of the prime minister's scheduled journey to Belur Math. The River Police on both banks of the Ganga have been put on alert,' he said.

But if there is rain on Saturday evening as forceast by the weather office, the SPG in-charge of the PM's security may decide to take the roadway to Belur Math, he stated. "That will be quite a challenging job as the roads leading to Belur Math are quite narrow. We have planned another set of security arrangements there too," the official said.

As per the itinerary the PM will spend Saturday night at the Raj Bhavan and attend a programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday morning. Whether the prime minister will fly in a helicopter from the Race Course or take the road to the airport while leaving the city on Sunday afternoon has not been finalised, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Gold bar found beneath Mexico City street was part of Moctezuma's treasure

A new scientific analysis of a large gold bar found decades ago in downtown Mexico City reveals it was part of the plunder Spanish conquerors tried to carry away as they fled the Aztec capital after native warriors forced a hasty retreat.Me...

Court grants bail to all accused in Seemapuri violence case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 12 accused who were arrested after a protest in Delhis Seemapuri area turned violent last month. Additional Session Judge released the accused, who were lodged in judicial custody, on a personal bond ...

Cricket-Australia's Finch expects thrilling Labuschagne v Bumrah duel

Australia captain Aaron Finch is looking forward to an exciting duel between the irrepressible Marnus Labuschagne and Indias world No.1 fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in their ODI series starting in Mumbai next week. Labuschagne smashed 896 run...

Pak passes landmark child protection bill

Pakistans Parliament on Friday passed a landmark child protection law, making it mandatory for the police to take action in a child abuse case within two hours of it being reported. The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019 was pass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020