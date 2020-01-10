ABVP takes out march in JNU against Jan 5 violence

RSS-affiliate ABVP on Friday took out a march inside the JNU campus against the January 5 incident.

The protesters carried banners which read 'Red Terror down down' and 'Reclaim our study'.

They started their march from Sabarmati T-point and moved towards the varsity's main gate. As they walked, police in plainclothes also accompanied them.

