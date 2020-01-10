Priyanka visits Jaipur to attend wedding ceremony of party leader's son

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday reached Jaipur to attend a wedding ceremony here. Gandhi landed at Jaipur airport where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, party's general secretary in charge of the state, Avinash Pandey, along with other Congress leaders, welcomed her.

Priyanka Gandhi reached Jaipur to attend the wedding ceremony of Congress national general secretary Zuber Khan and Ramgarh MLA Safia Khan's son at a hotel. After gracing the occasion, Gandhi left for New Delhi in a private plane.

