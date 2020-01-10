Priyanka visits Jaipur to attend wedding ceremony of party leader's son
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday reached Jaipur to attend a wedding ceremony here. Gandhi landed at Jaipur airport where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, party's general secretary in charge of the state, Avinash Pandey, along with other Congress leaders, welcomed her.
Priyanka Gandhi reached Jaipur to attend the wedding ceremony of Congress national general secretary Zuber Khan and Ramgarh MLA Safia Khan's son at a hotel. After gracing the occasion, Gandhi left for New Delhi in a private plane.
PTI AG RAX RAX
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
RSS's PM lies to Bharat Mata: Rahul Gandhi
National selector Devan Gandhi removed from Bengal dressing room for unauthorised entry
Even BJP-supported government not willing to implement NRC: Sachin Pilot
Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Guwahati against CAA, NRC
Gandhi removed from Bengal dressing room for 'unauthorised' entry, CAB says no protocol breached