AIMIM supporters take out 'Tiranga Yatra' in protest against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad

The members of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) took out a massive 'Tiranga Yatra' to Shashtripuram to mark their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here on Friday. The rally, organised by the AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, started from Mir Alam Mandi in Hyderabad.

The demonstrators carried placards which read "Boycott NRC, CAA", "Reject CAA, NRC, NPR", and "We oppose CAA, NRC, NPR" and raised slogans against the Central government. Rallies against CAA and NRC have been held in several parts of the country.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

