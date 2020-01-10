No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan between Jan 18 and Feb 2

There will be no change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan between January 18 and February 2 due to the rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade, an official statement issued on Friday said. The 30-minute ceremony, in which a group of presidential guards are changed, is a military tradition that takes place on Saturdays and Sundays.

The change of guard ceremony will not be held on January 18, 19, 25 26, and February 2 due to the rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade/Beating Retreat Ceremony and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Divas celebrations, the statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. PTI AKV DPB

