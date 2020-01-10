Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB guv demands thorough probe into Naihati explosion

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:16 IST
WB guv demands thorough probe into Naihati explosion

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday demanded a thorough investigation into the massive explosion of alleged firecrackers at Naihati when police tried to diffuse them. Dhankhar said another explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Naihati's Devak area a week ago, which had claimed four lives, was a "big threat to the peace situation" in the state.

The investigation should find out who benefitted financially by running the illegal firecracker manufacturing units and unmask those responsible for running them, he said. "It's (explosions) a big threat to the peace situation in West Bengal. We must have a thorough investigation into the explosions. We must go to the bottom of the matter to find out who all are being financially benefited by these (illegal fireworks units)," Dhankhar said on the sidelines of a programme held here.

"We also need to find out under whose custody all these people (at the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit) were working. We must unmask all those irrespective of their political, administrative and social identity ... Only then peace will be reinstated in the society," he added. The explosion took place on Thursday when police tried to defuse a huge quantity of seized firecrackers. It had rocked Naihati's Ramghat area and damaged several houses there and also at Chinsurah in Hooghly district on the otherside of the Ganga.

Three residents of Naihati Ramghat area were injured in Thursday's explosion. On the explosion at Devak area, he said "It was told that these firecracker units had no licence. How come anything run without any licence? "In such cases, two are equally responsible. One who was running these illegal units and also the casual approach of those who were responsible to grant licence to them. We must know the reason of the laxity of the administration ...

So many innocent people have been killed in the explosion." The governor had demanded a probe into the explosion at Devak. Meanwhile, the IG of Special Task Force Ajay Nand, and Barrackpore City superintendent of police Manoj Verma visited the explosion site at Ramghat on Friday.

A team of sleuths from the state CID Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad also went to the site on Friday morning. Senior officers of the forensic team is likely to visit the explosion site on Saturday and collected samples.

The CMO on Friday sought a report on the explosions from the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing working with U.S. agencies to get approval to assist in Iran crash probe

Boeing Co said Friday it is working with U.S. regulators to assist in the investigation of Wednesdays crash of a Ukranian 737-800 airliner in Iran that killed 176 people.Under U.S. sanctions law, the U.S. Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets ...

ED attaches Rs 78-cr worth assets of ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, others

Assets worth Rs 78 crore have been attached by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and others, officials said on Friday. A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Launderin...

Gujarat Assembly passes resolution supporting CAA

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for securing the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The resolution, which was opposed by Co...

UPDATE 1-At least two killed in school shooting in northern Mexico

At least two people were killed and four injured in a shooting at a school in the northern Mexican city of Torreon, local media and a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.A child aged around 11 entered the private school with two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020