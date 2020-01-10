CM Zoramthanga graces Zo unity festival

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said enduring peace is highly important for bringing development in a state or a country. He was gracing the first edition of the Zo unity festival, also called "Zo Kutpui" at Vanghmun, a remote village in Jampui hill of North Tripura district, official sources said here.

The event is being organized by the Mizoram tourism department in collaboration with Tripura Zo Kutpui Organizing Committee. Speaking on the occasion, Zoramthanga underlined the importance of unifying all the Zo ethnic tribes living in different parts of the globe.

He said his government would make efforts to fulfill the aspirations of the Zo community in Tripuras Jampui hills. Citing that Mizoram has been blessed with numerous natural assets, he said the government as well the NGOs must work collectively to ensure that such blessings are made within the reach of the poor and common masses.

He claimed that Mizoram has experienced progress in many fields due to the existence of lasting peace in the state. "Well known for its enduring peace following the signing of the historic Mizo accord in 1986, Mizoram has been consulted by the other states for quite a number of times to bring the solution to insurgency problem and restore peace in their states, the chief minister said.

As part of its efforts to unify the Zo communities across the world, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) government in Mizoram is organizing Zo Kutpui in at least 10 states and also in foreign countries, including the US, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. During the state assembly polls in November 2018, the MNF had used the "unification of Zo communities" as its poll plank.

The Zo unity festival at Vanghmun will conclude on Saturday. The event was also graced by Mizoram Tourism minister Robert Romawia Royte, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs minister K. Lalrinliana and other important officials from the state.

