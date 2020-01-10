Andhra Pradesh: School teacher caught red-handed while receiving bribe of Rs 7,000

A school teacher was on Friday caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while receiving a bribe worth Rs 7,000. He allegedly demanded bribe from some students who wrote SSC exam in the school. L Kota Zilla Parishad High School teacher Sai Krishna Rao acts as the coordinator for Open School examinations for private students.

He allegedly demanded bribe from some students who wrote SSC exams in open school, to give them their marks lists and transfer certificates. Venkata Ramana, a tuition centre teacher, through whom the students wrote exams, complained to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) through the government's grievance redressal mechanism 'Spandana'.

Based on the complaint, ACB sleuths laid a trap for the corrupt teacher and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe, at his native village Chanduluru. ACB official told that "Venkata Ramana is running a tuition centre named Prakhyata Tutorials. Students writing SSC exam through open school, take coaching from him. There is one teacher Sai Krishna Rao at L Kota ZP High School, is a coordinator for open exams. Venkata Ramana had prepared some students for open school and sent for exams through Sai Krishna Rao."

"Such nine students passed in 2017-18 academic year. Sai Krishna Rao demanded Rs 1,000 bribe from each student, a total of Rs 9,000, to give them concerned certificates. On bargain, he accepted for a bribe of Rs 7,000. Venkata Ramana did not like to give a bribe, so he complained to Spandana, the weekly grievance redressal forum. Then the case came to us. We laid trap for Sai Krishna. We caught him red-handed when taking the bribe at his residence this morning at 9 AM. He will be produced in the ACB court tomorrow," ACB official added. (ANI)

