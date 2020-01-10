Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh: School teacher caught red-handed while receiving bribe of Rs 7,000

A school teacher was on Friday caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while receiving a bribe worth Rs 7,000. He allegedly demanded bribe from some students who wrote SSC exam in the school.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 22:11 IST
Andhra Pradesh: School teacher caught red-handed while receiving bribe of Rs 7,000
Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) official while speaking to the reporters on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A school teacher was on Friday caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while receiving a bribe worth Rs 7,000. He allegedly demanded bribe from some students who wrote SSC exam in the school. L Kota Zilla Parishad High School teacher Sai Krishna Rao acts as the coordinator for Open School examinations for private students.

He allegedly demanded bribe from some students who wrote SSC exams in open school, to give them their marks lists and transfer certificates. Venkata Ramana, a tuition centre teacher, through whom the students wrote exams, complained to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) through the government's grievance redressal mechanism 'Spandana'.

Based on the complaint, ACB sleuths laid a trap for the corrupt teacher and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe, at his native village Chanduluru. ACB official told that "Venkata Ramana is running a tuition centre named Prakhyata Tutorials. Students writing SSC exam through open school, take coaching from him. There is one teacher Sai Krishna Rao at L Kota ZP High School, is a coordinator for open exams. Venkata Ramana had prepared some students for open school and sent for exams through Sai Krishna Rao."

"Such nine students passed in 2017-18 academic year. Sai Krishna Rao demanded Rs 1,000 bribe from each student, a total of Rs 9,000, to give them concerned certificates. On bargain, he accepted for a bribe of Rs 7,000. Venkata Ramana did not like to give a bribe, so he complained to Spandana, the weekly grievance redressal forum. Then the case came to us. We laid trap for Sai Krishna. We caught him red-handed when taking the bribe at his residence this morning at 9 AM. He will be produced in the ACB court tomorrow," ACB official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sheffield United boss Wilder signs new deal until 2024

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has signed a new 4-12 year contract until the end of 2023-24 season, with an option for an additional year, the Premier League club said on Friday. Wilder was appointed as manager of his boyhood club in...

UPDATE 3-Boy kills teacher, self in northern Mexico school; video game questioned

An 11-year-old boy armed with two guns entered a school in northern Mexico, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing himself, possibly under the influence of a violent video game, local officials said on Friday. Jo...

Bus carrying 50 passengers catches fire after colliding with truck in UP's Kannuaj

A bus carrying 50 passengers on Friday caught fire after collision with a truck on GT Road here.Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.Further details are awaited. ANI...

'Tiranga Rally' against CAA taken out in Hyderabad

Tiranga Rally against CAA taken out in Hyderabad Eds adding Owaisis comments Hyderabad, Jan 10 PTI Tiranga Rally, an anti-CAA protest led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, was taken out here on Friday with thousands of people march...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020