Need for communication between students, administration to resolve conflict: ex-JNU VC

Amid protests and recent violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), former Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Sudhir Kumar Sopory on Friday advocated for communication between the students and the administration. "The news about the recent violence at JNU is saddening. There have been protests and conflicts between the students in the past but such violence has never happened before. Communication between the students, teachers and the administration is very important to resolve conflicts," Sopory, who worked at the varsity for around 28 years, told ANI.

He said there is no trust between the stakeholders when there is a lack of communication and suggested that the administration should take initiative and start a dialogue. "Academically, JNU is a very strong institution and 80 to 90 per cent students at the varsity want to focus on their studies. However, it cannot be denied that there are some elements that have other interests," Sopory said.

"There is a need for improvement. There are several councils in the university, which can discuss the issues within themselves, take the stakeholders in confidence and help make a decision," he added. Sopory said that there is a "false public perception" that studies do not take place at the university.

"Every decision that is taken is in the interest of the university and teachers, students and administration are all components of the institution," Sopory said adding that all parties should be consulted before taking a decision. He argued for "discussion, debate, demonstration and decision" adding that the protests are "always demand centric" and urged all the parties to engage in communication. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.