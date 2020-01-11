Left Menu
Congress Working Committee meets to deliberate on CAA, NRC, violence in university campuses

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 11-01-2020 15:49 IST
  Created: 11-01-2020 15:49 IST
Congress Working Committee meets to deliberate on CAA, NRC, violence in university campuses

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met here on Saturday to deliberate on issues such as the amended citizenship law, the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC and violence in university campuses, including JNU. The Congress top brass meeting, chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, will also deliberate on the state of the economy at the meet at the party's Akbar Road headquarters.

Apart from Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, top party leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, A K Antony, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those present. The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, is likely to come out with a resolution highlighting its future strategies on these issues, sources said.

The leadership will give shape to the Congress's strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), sources had said earlier. The Congress has come out against the amended citizenship law and supported students' agitations in various campuses in the country.

