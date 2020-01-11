CRPF DIG Tripathi accused of throwing hot water on Jawan, transferred to Manipur

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Deputy Inspector General DK Tripathi, who was accused of throwing hot water on Jawan, has been transferred from Bihar to Manipur on Saturday. The purported incident had taken place in Bihar's Rajgir district on January 2, and the victim who suffered severe burn injuries to his face and body has been discharged from the hospital.

"The DIG, who was on a recruitment drive, asked the mess staff for hot water to drink. The mess staff Anmol Kharat allegedly brought boiling water and the DIG could not drink it," a senior CRPF official told ANI. According to sources, "The DIG scolded Anmol for giving him hot water and threw the hot water on him."

CRPF had asked an IG-rank officer to investigate the matter and submit a report by January 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

