CRPF Personnel Tragically Killed in Militant Attack in Manipur

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured as militants attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang Police Station area, they said.

''The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targeting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion,'' a senior police officer said.

He also said the deceased were identified as sub-inspector N Sarkar, a native of Assam's Kokrajhar district, and head constable Arup Saini of Bankura district in West Bengal.

The injured were inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das, he said, adding that they received splinter wounds.

''The two injured personnel were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. They are out of danger,'' the officer said.

The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp. Massive search operations are underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, police said.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, ''Such actions demonstrate cowardice against dedicated security personnel who work tirelessly day and night to uphold peace and stability in the state. Their sacrifice will not go in vain.'' Meanwhile, security forces destroyed three bunkers and recovered four firearms during a series of search operations launched in Churachandpur district in the aftermath of the attack on CRPF personnel, police said.

According to a statement issued by the Manipur Police, the ''search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts''.

Firearms were recovered from Lower Khoirentak, Upper Khoirentak, Heichanglok, Chingphei and Langchingmanbi in Churachandpur district, the statement said, adding ''three bunkers were also dismantled in these areas''.

These areas are at elevated hill positions and located near Naranseina where the attack on the CRPF outpost took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)