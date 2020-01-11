Two terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
Two terrorists were arrested by security forces in Anantnag district on Saturday.
"Two terrorists have been arrested by security forces in Wanpoh area of Anantnag on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway," Jammu and Kashmir Police sources said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
