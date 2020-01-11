JK has huge bamboo reserves; can boost economy: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has huge bamboo reserves that can boost its economy in the future. Singh also said bamboo cultivation can revolutionise the industry in a cost-effective manner and open new gates for young start-ups.

"The UT of Jammu and Kashmir has huge bamboo reserves that can boost its economy in the future," he said inaugurating a workshop-cum-exhibition on 'Bamboo - A Wonder Grass' in Jammu. Referring to a series of workshops and conferences being organised in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said this was the fourth conference within a short span of three months.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has been decided to institutionalise every outreach initiative for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Other ministries are also conducting programmes with an aim to go deeper to the district level and then to the assembly segment level, he said.

Singh said the UT administration is in the process of identifying 100 venues and will identify the programmes to be held there in the first phase. According to an official release, the minister emphasised on the fact that it is the time to apply the same amount of focus on Jammu and Kashmir as has been applied to the North East in recent years which has totally transformed the region into a heaven for start ups.

There is an expectation that Jammu and Kashmir will too emerge as a great economic zone and successful practices of governance and development can be easily replicated in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. Speaking on the sidelines of the exhibition, the minister said the development of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is being given special focus after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

Singh also said the dream of a USD 5 trillion economy cannot be achieved unless the country follows the global parameters. The new industrial policy is in the line so that there will be more investment which will create more jobs for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Singh said every important project related to Jammu and Kashmir that was stuck up is now being cleared.

