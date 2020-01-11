PM inaugurates sound and light show at Howrah Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a sound and light show at the iconic Howrah Bridge from the Millenium Park on the banks of the Ganga here. The 2.5 minute show and sound system is installed at the Millenium Park and is part of a project of the KoPT's 150th anniversary celebrations.

The show will replace the existing decorative lighting with 650 power-efficient LED and spotlight fittings for a programmable multi-colour lighting, including a show that will sync with music. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of Shipping (independent charge) Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the glittering programme organised by the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) at the park, which is situated about 2 km from the bridge.

After inaugurating the sound and light show, Modi left for Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission by the river route. The cantilever bridge was built by the British and opened to the people in 1943 in the midst of World War II replacing a pontoon bridge at the same location and linking Kolkata and Howrah.

The bridge, considered to be the busiest cantilever bridge in the world, was renamed as Rabindra Setu in 1965. More than 1.15 lakh vehicles from both Kolkata and Howrah ply on it day, besides over five lakh pedestrians from both sides..

