Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight dead in explosion at chemical factory in Boisar, Maha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 21:03 IST
Eight dead in explosion at chemical factory in Boisar, Maha

At least eight persons were killed in a huge explosion at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday evening, a police official said. Boisar is over 100 km from Mumbai.

The under-construction plant of Ank Pharma, where the explosion took place, is located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Kolwade village, the official said. The blast, which took place during the testing of some chemicals around 7.20 pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, and window panes of some houses in the surrounding area shattered, he said.

While eight persons were killed in the explosion, the injured were being extricated from debris, the official said. A fire started after the blast but it was put down, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Republic day parade to be conducted in Vizag

As it is gearing up to move its administrative base soon, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday decided to conduct the Republic Day Parade in the port city of Visakhapatnam on January 26. The decision to organise the official Republic ...

Cong demands sacking of JNU VC, Delhi police commissioner

Demanding immediate sacking of the JNU vice chancellor and the Delhi police commissioner, the Congress on Saturday said that the entire incident of violence in the university campus should be investigated by an independent judicial commissi...

Shah unveils 5.5 lakh letters to PM on CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday unveiled over 5.5 lakh postcards written by Ahmedabad residents to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for the Citizenship Amendment Act. The postcards were stacked on the dais as Shah addre...

PM Modi interacts with saints, seers at Belur Math in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the saints and seers at Belur Math here. PM Narendra Modi is at Belur Math, where he is interacting with respected saints and seers, read a post on PMO Indias official Twitter handle....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020