DRDO probing sat phone signals traced from TN village

The Defence Research andDevelopment Organisation (DRDO) is investigating the reportedsatellite phone signals traced from a village near Kangeyam innearby Tirupur district

The signals were picked up from a village nearKunnathur by INS Parundu, an Indian Naval air station locatednear Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district, and officialsalerted DRDO, police said

A team from DRDO is at Kunnathur to trace those usingthe satellite phone, police said, adding use of such phones isbanned in India.PTI NVM SSBN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.