Cong demands sacking of JNU VC, Delhi police commissioner

Demanding immediate sacking of the JNU vice chancellor and the Delhi police commissioner, the Congress on Saturday said that the entire incident of violence in the university campus should be investigated by an independent judicial commission. The party's fact-finding committee on the JNU violence also submitted its report to party chief Sonia Gandhi, though details of the report were not known.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Delhi Police was a guilty party in the entire JNU violence and this statement was being made by him not as a member of the Congress, but as a member of the public who cannot remain oblivious to the truth being shown across TV and print media. "Both the VC of the JNU as also the commissioner of police of Delhi should be sacked. An independent judicial enquiry should investigate the role of home minister in latently instigating this violence and the Home Ministry officials. So, the buck actually stops at the door of Home Minister Shri Amit Shah," he told reporters.

"This entire assorted drama, where goons were permitted to commit unprecedented violence with active abetment of Delhi Police, needs to be investigated as also the roles identified through an appropriate judicial enquiry," he said. Surjewala said one more video of the JNU violence has been shown by TV channels and the role of Delhi Police and its commissioner as also the vice chancellor of JNU is circumspect.

