Army hospital manages complicated pregnancy in elderly woman

The 166 Military Hospital in Jammu has successfully managed a complicated pregnancy in a 50-year-old woman, ensuring the safety of both the mother and her twins — a boy and a girl, a senior army officer said on Sunday. The mother and the babies are out of danger and under observation.

This was an extremely challenging case at this hospital with limited resources, said its commandant Brigadier Devendra Arora. He said Kulwant Kaur (name changed), wife of an ex-serviceman, conceived by In-Vitro Fertilization after 30 years of marriage and the couple reported to the hospital for antenatal care as all medical-care facilities in Jammu refused to admit them due to severe complications that could have arisen in the case.

"The team of gynaecologists at 166 Military Hospital took the challenge to manage this rare case. Kaur had twin pregnancy with several associated illnesses like hypothyroidism, gestational diabetes mellitus and severe pregnancy induced hypertension due to her age," Brig Arora said. He said she was evaluated at the hospital and was put under close monitoring with treatment.

On January 10 night, Kaur reported to the hospital with hypertensive emergency and very high blood pressure along with low platelet count, leading to bleeding disorder in eight months of pregnancy. "She was at very high risk to go into seizures with presence of anemia. The liver was also severely damaged with increased liver enzymes. The couple was very anxious as their last chance of becoming parents was endangered with severe health risk to the mother and threatening loss of both of their babies," the officer said.

He said the gynaecologists stabilized the case and also counselled the couple. They delivered the twin babies by caesarean section on Saturday. "The team of doctors successfully delivered a 1.815 kg baby boy and 1.740 kg baby girl," Brig Arora said. "Pregnancy in this elderly age group is extremely risky as it subjects both the mother and baby to life-threatening complications in 80 percent scenarios," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.