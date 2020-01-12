Narcotic smuggler booked under PSA, two others arrested in J-K

An alleged hardcore narcotics smuggler was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Udhampur district, while two other drug peddlers were arrested in separate operations in Kathua and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. Shabeek Ahmad alias Shiku, a resident of Ladda-Kheri and the main supplier of narcotics to youth, was arrested and booked under PSA in Udhampur district on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

He said Shiku was a habitual criminal and arrested number of times in different cases of heinous nature including narcotics smuggling, attempt to murder, house breaking and theft besides. "A dossier with regard to his criminal activities was prepared and submitted before Udhampur District Magistrate Piyush Singla who after careful consideration issued orders of his detention under Public Safety Act," the spokesman said.

Parshotam Lal, another narcotic smuggler, was arrested along with 3815 intoxicant capsules and 1128 intoxicant tablets from Bhagthali area of Kathua district on Saturday and was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesman said. He said police arrested one more drug peddler, Gourav Manotra of Matyal village, from Katra town in Reasi district on Saturday and 80 intoxicant capsules were recovered from him.

A case under the NDPS Act was also registered against him, the spokesman said.

