Left Menu
Development News Edition

Better footfall, good sale highlight World Book Fair 2020 for publishers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 18:55 IST
Better footfall, good sale highlight World Book Fair 2020 for publishers
Image Credit: Twitter(@DPD_India)

Non-fiction, especially biographies and books on and by Mahatma Gandhi, together with children books were pick of the 2020 World Book Fair that saw "better footfalls" and "growth in sales" than the last year, claimed publishing houses. The nine-day fair, which comes to a close on Sunday, brought a happy start to 2020 for the publishing industry with biggies in the trade -- like Penguin, Hachette and Pan Macmillan -- making a killing in their business, thanks to loyal bibliophiles who came in droves.

"We are happy to start 2020 with a successful performance at the World Book Fair. Many school teachers and librarians have bought books for their institutions, thousands of school children visited our stall in the last two-three days," said Sameer Mahale, General Manager (Sales) at the Penguin Random House India. Books on Gandhi got the cash register ringing, be it at the stall of the National Book Trust, the organizer of the fair, or other publishing houses with books like "The Oxford India Gandhi" by Gopalkrishna Gandhi, "The Diary of Manu Gandhi" by Tridip Suhrud, "Gandhi After 9/11" by Douglas Allen or Ramachandra Guha's bestseller "India After Gandhi" .

'Gandhi: The Writer's Writer' was the theme of this year's book fair. The Hachette too expected about "8-12 percent" growth in sales than last year. Their top-sellers, a mix-bag, included the recently out "Mind Master" by chess wizard Vishwanathan Anand and "Young Pandavas" by Anupam Arunachalam -- a children's book yet to be out in the market -- and famous children's titles from Enid Blyton and the much famed "Harry Potter" series by JK Rowling.

"It's better so far than last year... if the trend continues this way, we expect to close about 8-12 percent higher than last year," Thomas Abraham, MD - Hachette, said a few days into the festival. Other top-sellers in the fair were: "Poor Economics: A Radical Rethinking of the Way to Fight Global Poverty by 2019" by Nobel Prize-winning authors and economists Abhjit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, "The Palace of Illusion" by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, "Kaizen - The Japanese Method for transforming habits" by Sarah Harvey and 1970s cult modern-day classic "Love Story" by Erich Sehgal, among others.

"I am not a regular at book fairs. But it was both, fun and educative to attend this one. I got discounts at the majority of the books that I bought. And some that I bought were an absolute steal, take for example the old edition of Dan Brown's 'Origin' and PG Wodehouse's 'Ring for Jeeves' at Rs 50 each," said Anshul Sharma, a 28-year-old law graduate. According to the NBT, over "10 lakh" people visited the book fair this year.

That said, there is always room for improvement and the majority of the publishers were very upfront about what bothered them the most in the fair. Most common complaints were the "space crunch" and the "growing presence of pirated and remaindered" book vendors at the fair.

The exhibition centre, which was inaugurated in 1972 by then prime minister Indira Gandhi, is presently being re-built into an Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC). The fair, which traditionally was spread over 40,000 sq metres, is currently allotted only "24,000 sq metres" -- similar to the last year -- due to the ongoing construction. While OUP blamed the space crunch as the primary reason for some publishers not participating in the fair, the PanMacmillan requested the organisers to take "corrective step" and stop the increase in number of "remaindered and pirated booksellers" within the fair.

The Penguin, on the other hand, suggested the NBT to set up separate halls to accommodate the second-hand and bargain booksellers. Over 600 publishers -- from India and abroad -- displayed books at more than 1300 stalls this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

BJP holds kite festival in support of CAA in Jaipur

The BJP on Sunday held a kite festival here in support of Citizenship Amendment Act where party leaders and workers flew kites with slogans in support of CAA written on them. Such kites were also distributed to people on the occasion.The fe...

BCCI set to appoint Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir as CAC members

The BCCI is all set to appoint World Cup-winning former India players Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee CAC which will pick selection committees for the next four-year cycle starting 2020. The third m...

UPDATE 1-Canadian province says it erroneously reported an incident at nuclear power station

The Canadian province of Ontario sent out a false alert on Sunday that there had been an incident at a massive nuclear power station near Toronto, Canadas largest city, correcting itself shortly afterward to say nothing had occurred.At arou...

Youth Congress takes out 'peace march' in Delhi

Congress youth wing took out a peace march in Delhi on Sunday to express solidarity with those who have raised their voices against various issues despite facing police brutality. The Indian Youth Congress organised the march in Lutyens Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020