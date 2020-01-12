Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDA inflated prices of houses for EWS beneficiaries: AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 19:33 IST
DDA inflated prices of houses for EWS beneficiaries: AAP

The AAP on Sunday alleged the prices of houses for economically weaker section (EWS) beneficiaries were inflated by Delhi Development Authority from its original cost as part of a "scam". AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed flats should have been made available for Rs 6.90 lakh and Rs 11 lakh in easy installments. "(But) after years of struggling, those beneficiaries are told to arrange Rs 19 lakh and Rs 24 lakh, which means three times more than they claimed and promised."

"My question is when you (DDA) put out advertisements of the scheme and claimed the flats are ready, then why should anyone pay Rs 19 lakh, 20 lakh and 15 lakh," he asked. "My other question is why did beneficiaries not get their flats for Rs 6.9 lakh? What scam did you do," Singh asked.

He demanded a thorough inquiry by CBI and CVC and said he has written to senior officials in the two department on the matter. The DDA said the EWS flats being referred to have been built by private developers the cost indicated in the brochure was "tentative".

"Private developers have to build EWS flats mandatorily whenever they develop a housing colony. 50 per cent of EWS flats developed by private developers are transferred to DDA at price linked with CPWD index," the DDA said in a statement. Thereafter, these flats are offered by DDA to eligible beneficiaries. The price charged by DDA is based on actual cost and the formula is approved by the authority. The price indicated in the brochure in 2014 was tentative, the DDA added.

"Thereafter detailed calculation was done in 2019 and the cost worked out was communicated to the beneficiaries. Thereafter on request of beneficiaries DDA decided not to charge interest and therefore price was reduced," it said. "The flats are of different sizes and parking is also included. It is multi-storey construction, the costing has been done in transparent manner and shown to beneficiaries. Most of the beneficiaries have taken the flats. DDA accounts are subject to audit and can be verified," the DDA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi police probe will nail culprits of JNU violence: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that investigation by the Delhi Police will bring culprits of violence on the campus of an educational institution to book, an apparent reference to the JNU. Stating that no Opposition party was ta...

It's state's call to implement laws: Maha HM at CAA rally

Its states call to implement laws Maha HM at CAA rally Nagpur, Jan 12 PTIMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that laws might be made by the Central government but their implementation is solely in the hands of the state ...

Mumbai: Man held for operating illegal physiotherapy clinic

A 42-year-old man was arrested by Dharavi police in Mumbai for operating a physiotherapy clinic without requisite permission from the Maharashtra Medical Council, an official said on Sunday. He was nabbed after the police and the Brihanmumb...

AIIMS Nurses Union alleges gender discrimination in reservation for nursing officers' recruitment

AIIMS Nurses Union New Delhi has alleged gender discrimination in the new reservation criteria for recruitment of nursing officers in AIIMS across India. In a letter to Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan, the union expressed objections over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020