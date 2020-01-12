Left Menu
Jammu-Srinagar Highway: 3 injured as boulder rolling down hillock hits vehicle, traffic flow remains disrupted

  • PTI
  • Banihal/Jammu
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 19:51 IST
  • Created: 12-01-2020 19:51 IST
Three persons were injured when a boulder rolling down a hillock in Ramban district hit a load carrier on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway which saw frequent disruptions in traffic movement due to 'shooting stones' for the third day on Sunday, officials said. Three occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were injured in the incident. They were shifted to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, a police official said.

Shortly after the incident, a landslide struck the area but the highway was cleared of debris promptly, a traffic department official said, adding all the stranded vehicles from both sides were cleared despite frequent disruptions due to rolling down of stones from the hillocks during the day. However, no vehicles were allowed either from Srinagar or Jammu on Sunday morning to allow clearance of the stranded vehicles on the highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country.

An official spokesperson said stocks of essential supplies were being replenished. Fuel supplies received up to 4 pm include 260 tankers of diesel, 189 tankers of petrol and 43 tankers of kerosene oil, the spokesperson said, adding these also include 82 tankers and 57 trucks of LPG.

Trucks with different kinds of food items received add up to a total of 110 including 70 with rice and 40 with vegetables and mutton, he said, adding movement of vehicles carrying essential supplies was being prioritised and that more supplies are expected in Kashmir on Monday. The divisional administration has urged the public not to panic, assuring that sufficient supplies of essential items are being received and stocks replenished, he said.

