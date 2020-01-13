Clash erupts between BJP leader, SDPI workers in Kerala's Idukki

A clash occurred between BJP leader AK Nazeer and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers outside a mosque near Nedumkandam in Idukki district, police said. The clash took place on Sunday.

Nazeer was going to a mosque after attending a public meeting in favour of the Citizenship Act when the clash erupted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

