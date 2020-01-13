Delhi Police restricts traffic movement on Baba Gang Nath Marg near JNU

The Delhi Police on Monday morning closed both carriageways of the Baba Gang Nath Marg near the Jawaharlal Nehru University for traffic movement as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Police said the road from Nelson Mandela Marg to Aruna Asaf Ali Marg was closed in anticipation of a demonstration by students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.