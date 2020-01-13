Two killed, four injured in accident on GT Road near Noida

An accident occurred on the GT Road in the Badlapur Kotwali area here on Sunday, where a speeding truck collided with a car, killing two people, including a child. Four people, including a woman, were seriously injured, after the car fell into a ditch following the collision with the truck, confirmed police officials.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the condition of two injured people as critical. After the accident, the accused truck driver escaped with the truck from the spot.

An investigation underway to unearth more facts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

