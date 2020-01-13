Republic Day flypast to comprise 41 IAF aircraft, 4 choppers of Army

The Republic Day flypast will comprise 41 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) including the newly inducted Chinook choppers and four helicopters of the Indian Army's aviation arm. "Republic Day 2020 flypast comprises 41 aircraft of the Indian Air Force and four helicopters of the Indian Army's aviation arm. The aircraft type include 16 fighters, 10 transport aircraft and 19 helicopters," said an official statement on Monday.

The flypast will be conducted in two phases. Leading the Republic Day parade would be the 'Ensign' formation comprising four Mi-17 V5 helicopters in an inverted 'Y' formation, also referred to as the 'wineglass formation.' They will fly past the dais, trooping the National Flag and the ensigns of the three services. They will be followed by 'Dhruv' formation, comprising four Advanced Light Helicopters of the Army aviation.

The second and the main phase will commence after the end of the surface parade. This will be led by 'Rudra' formation of three ALH Mk IV WSI helicopters of IAF, flying in 'Vic' formation. This will be followed by 'Chinook' formation comprising of three newly inducted Chinook helicopters in 'Vic' formation. Following them will be the "Apache' formation comprising the latest attack helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

The five aircraft would be flying in 'arrowhead' formation. Leading the fixed-wing formations this year would be Dornier formation consisting of three Dornier aircraft in 'Vic' formation. After this, the three C-130J Super Hercules ac will fly in 'Vic' formation. This will be followed by the 'Eye in the Sky- Netra' formation, comprising a single AEW&C flanked by two Su-30MKI's. Thereafter, a formation of three C-17 Globemasters, in 'displaced trail Vic' formation called 'Globe' formation will fly past the dais, showcasing the IAF's heavy-lift capabilities, added the statement.

All aircraft will fly-in from the Rashtrapati Bhawan side and exit towards the India Gate at the height between 60 metres and 300 metres from above the ground level. Flight Lieutenants Gagandeep Gill and Reema Rai are the two lady officers selected in the 148-member Indian Air Force contingent to take part in the Republic Day parade this year. (ANI)

