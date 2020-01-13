Light rains in western UP, dry weather prevails in eastern parts

Light rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh while the eastern parts of the state remained largely dry on Monday. The meteorological office said cold day conditions prevailed at isolated places and severe cold day conditions occurred at a few places in the state.

On Monday, day-time temperatures fell markedly over Faizabad, Lucknow, Bareilly and Meerut divisions while the mercury fell appreciably over Agra and Kanpur divisions. In Gorakhpur division, day-time temperatures went up while the other remaining divisions over the state remained unchanged.

The minimum temperatures were markedly below normal over Faizabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra and Meerut divisions while they were appreciably below normal over Gorakhpur and Moradabad divisions, and below normal over Jhansi division. The lowest minimum temperature over the state was 4 degrees Celsius recorded at Bahraich.

The MeT department has forecast dry weather with shallow to moderate fog very likely at a few places over the state on Tuesday. They warned that cold day to severe cold day condition is very likely at many places over the state with dense to very dense fog at a few places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

