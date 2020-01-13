Left Menu
Japanese CG ship arrives to take part in 5 day joint exercise

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:17 IST
Japanese CG ship arrives to take part in 5 day joint exercise Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI): Japanese Coast Guard ship 'Echigo PLH08' arrived here on Monday to take part in a five day joint exercise with the Indian Coast Guard, aimed at boosting ties between the two countries. Led by Commanding Officer Captain Kiyoshi Harada,the ship is on a goodwill visit following the memorandum of cooperation signed between the coast guards of two countries in 2006.

The 19th edition of the joint exercise will be witnessed by Japanese Coast Guard Commandant Takahiro Okushima and Indian Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan In addition to "Echigo", four Indian Coast Guard ships, aircraft and a vessel from the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) would take part in the exercise between January 13 and 17, a Coast Guard press release said. "The exercise is aimed at further strengthening ties and mutual understanding between the two Coast Guards, enhancing interoperability in communication as well as search and rescue procedures and sharing of best practices", they said.

The exercises also mutually beneficial and strengthen existing bilateral relationships, enabling both Coast Guards to work together to protect shared interests if the need arises, whether it is responding to piracy threats or humanitarian disasters. Various activities have been planned during the five days, including visit of on-board ships, sporting and cultural interactions between personnel of both Coast Guard vessels.

