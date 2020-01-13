Muslim women on indefinite protest against CAA, NRC in Allahabad

Muslim women are holding an indefinite protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad district. The women, in large numbers, began their protest at Mansoor Ali Park on Sunday.

Sara Ahmed, one of the protesters, alleged that the Union government is indulging in "communal attacks". "CAA and NRC are not two different things. They are connected," Ahmed claimed.

She alleged that an attempt is being made to "destroy" the basic structure of the Constitution through CAA and NRC. Women from Chowk, Kareli, Chakiya and other areas of the city are joining the protest.

"We are being asked to prove our citizenship despite the fact that our ancestors have lived in this country. How will we produce proofs of our forefathers," said Seema Aazad. Another woman said their agitation will continue till the NRC is scrapped.

