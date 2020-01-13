Meghalaya cabinet nod to ratify extension of reservation of

The Meghalaya cabinet on Monday approved the proposal to ratify the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to extend reservation for SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by another 10 years. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters that a special session of the Meghalaya Assembly has been convened on January 20, for ratification of the Bill which was passed by both Houses of Parliament in December last year.

The cabinet has also approved the proposal to do away with the export fees imposed on forest produces and minor minerals to help people generate more revenue, Tynsong said after the cabinet meeting. He said the items which have been exempted from the export fees include broomstick, bamboo, bay leaf, firewoods, and minor minerals..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.