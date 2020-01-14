Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM tells ex-servicemen to take advantage of govt's scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 14:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 14:40 IST
CM tells ex-servicemen to take advantage of govt's scheme
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged the ex-servicemen to take advantage of the state government's schemes to help the society as a whole. Patnaik said this while addressing a gathering on the occasion of "Veterans Day" .

"I appeal to the veterans to take advantage of various schemes being offered by the government of Odisha so that they can contribute to society as well as make their own lives better", he said. Calling the ex-servicemen and veterans as an "extraordinary" community, Patnaik praised the veteran's selfless service to the nation at the prime of their age and sacrifices for ensuring the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

This day has rightly been dedicated to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Commander in Chief of Armed Forces of Independent India, who is a guiding beacon for serving as well as veteran soldiers, the chief minister said. Patnaik also commended the contributions of 120 Infantry Battalion for the extraordinary relief work done in the aftermath of cyclone Fani The chief minister also paid floral tributes at the martyrs memorial and felicitated widows of veterans on the occasion. He said the state government is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and makes use of their rich potential in the service of the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pro and anti CAA kites dot Guj skies on Makar Sankranti day

While pro and anti CAA camps continue to hold their respective grounds, the ideological battle between the two groups was fought in the sky literally with kites on Tuesday in Gujarat on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The skies in the Wes...

Heavy snowfall, rain claim nearly 75 lives in Pakistan

Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left nearly 75 people, including women and children, dead and over 40 injured, media reports said on Tuesday. Harsh weather conditions continue ac...

Irish PM expected to call February election - reports

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is expected to ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve parliament on Tuesday in order to call a February parliamentary election, local media reported. Varadkar said on Sunday he had made a decision on ...

Wipro Q3 net profit dips 2.17 pc to Rs 2,455.9 cr; revenue from operations rises 2.7 pc to Rs 15,470.5 cr compared to year-ago period.

Wipro Q3 net profit dips 2.17 pc to Rs 2,455.9 cr revenue from operations rises 2.7 pc to Rs 15,470.5 cr compared to year-ago period....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020