KISS Students Unite for PM Modi's Birthday: Celebrating a Visionary's Impact

Around 40,000 tribal students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday with special prayers and events. The students, mostly girls hailing from remote, challenging areas, expressed gratitude for Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, which has significantly transformed their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:56 IST
KISS Students Unite for PM Modi's Birthday: Celebrating a Visionary's Impact
40,000 tribal students celebrate PM Modi's birthday in Bhubaneswar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable expression of gratitude, approximately 40,000 tribal students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) gathered in Bhubaneswar to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday. The event, graced by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, included special prayers, the lighting of earthen lamps, and a large-scale voluntary blood donation drive.

A noteworthy 80% of the participating students were tribal girls, most of whom originate from remote regions heavily affected by left-wing extremism in Odisha and Jharkhand. These students acknowledge the transformative impact of PM Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, attributing their educational and personal advancements to the campaign. The celebration concluded with thousands offering heartfelt prayers for the Prime Minister's longevity and continued leadership.

The event's significance was highlighted by testimonials from students like Varsha Rani Dharua, who expressed how their lives have changed due to the opportunities empowered by the institute and government initiatives. KISS founder Achyut Samant recognized the broader implications of the Prime Minister's policies on scheduled tribes and castes, noting significant progress in the past 12 years, which has also contributed to mitigating extremism in the region.

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