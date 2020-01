Jaishankar holds talks with Uzbekistani counterpart Kamilov

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Uzbekistani counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov held talks on Tuesday on bilateral agenda and regional issues of common concern.

"Welcome FM Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan. Comprehensive talks on our bilateral agenda. Appreciated his insights on regional issues of common concern," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

