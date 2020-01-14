Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Drunk' car driver mows down 4 pedestrians in Kerala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thrissur
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 15:02 IST
'Drunk' car driver mows down 4 pedestrians in Kerala

Four people including a woman were mowed down by a speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk man, here on Tuesday, police said. The four, all residents of Kottanellur, were returning from a temple festival at nearby Thumbur early in the morning when the accident occurred, they said.

The car driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the four of them. There were five passengers in the car while one injured has been admitted to the hospital.

"We have taken into custody four people including driver of the vehicle," investigating officer told PTI. Investigation is going on..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tiger footage spurs hope for Thai big cat population

A male tiger noses the bloodied carcass of its latest kill in a Thai national park, extraordinary footage conservationists are hailing as a rare spot of good news for the endangered big cats. The species has teetered on the brink of extinct...

Speculation abuzz about cabinet expansion in U'khand

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat recently threw hints about a possible cabinet expansion in Uttarakhand, raising the hopes once again of nearly two dozen aspirants waiting in the wings for a ministerial berth. A ten-member cabinet was s...

FCA India expands Jeep Compass range, drives in diesel automatic trims

Auto-maker FCA India on Tuesday launched two variants of its sports utility vehicle Jeep Compass priced up to Rs 24.99 lakh ex-showroom. The two variants -- Longitude and Limited Plus -- with all wheel drive AWD 4x4 configuration powered by...

Wipro says revenue from IT services biz to increase by up to 2 pc sequentially in Jan-March quarter.

Wipro says revenue from IT services biz to increase by up to 2 pc sequentially in Jan-March quarter....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020