'Drunk' car driver mows down 4 pedestrians in Kerala

Four people including a woman were mowed down by a speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk man, here on Tuesday, police said. The four, all residents of Kottanellur, were returning from a temple festival at nearby Thumbur early in the morning when the accident occurred, they said.

The car driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the four of them. There were five passengers in the car while one injured has been admitted to the hospital.

"We have taken into custody four people including driver of the vehicle," investigating officer told PTI. Investigation is going on..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.