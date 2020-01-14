Maha: Students bunk classes to fix bad road for bus service

Determined to resume crucial bus service to their village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, which was stopped due to a poor road, as many as 85 students of a school in Dabhadi bunked their classes for fixing a one-km patch of the road to make it motorable. The bus service on DhamangaonRajur stretch was suspended in December last year due to incomplete road work done by civic authorities, a village resident claimed on Tuesday.

Lack of bus facility had forced students to walk 10 kms everyday for two hours to attend their school in Dabhadi village. The construction of the 18-km DhamangaonRajur road was sanctioned in 2019 under the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (CNGSY), but the work remained incomplete.

"Due to the poor road conditions, the state transport bus from Badnapur depot stopped its service for more than a month," the villager told PTI. On January 10, the students bunked their classes to remove stones from the one-km patch to make the road motorable, facilitating resumption of bus service, he said.

Road contractor Y K Deshmukh said, "asphalting of this road will be completed by March. Stones are now removed and the road is made motorable." Village sarpanch Monica Salve demanded construction of a proper road for hassle-free transportation..

