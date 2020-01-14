NCW expresses concern over woman selling hair to feed children, urges action

The NCW has expressed concern over a news report that a 31-year-old woman sold her hair to feed her children and requested Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate steps to mitigate the hardship faced by the woman and her kids. It also also asked the Secretary, Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department in Tamil Nadu government, to send a report at the earliest.

According to a media report, the woman, who had tried to commit suicide seven month ago, sold her hair to feed her three starving children. It is also reported that she is left with debt following the death of her husband. "The incident reported is truly unfortunate and National Commission of Women has written to S Madumathi, Secretary, Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department in Tamil Nadu government, and requested to take appropriate steps to mitigate the hardship faced by the women and her kids, and to send report to the Commission at the earliest," the NCW said in a statement.

