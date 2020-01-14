CM Narayanasamy requests Sitharaman for immediate release of GST compensation amount payable to Puducherry
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to immediately release the GST compensation amount payable to the union territory.
Earlier today, Narayanasamy met also Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and sought central financial assistance, statehood for Puducherry and waiver of legacy loan among other demands.
Other demands include financial assistance for release of 7th central pay commission arrears, an annual increase of financial assistance to 10 per cent every year and others. (ANI)
