Amit Shah flies kite to celebrate Makar Sankranti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop in Anand Nagar Road area here on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival. The area is part of his Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar.

The BJP president was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of an apartment in Kanak Kala Society alongwith his wife Sonalben Shah, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and state BJP youth morcha president Rutvij Patel. He also released saffron balloons in the sky.

Incidentally, the battle over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) also played out in the Ahmedabad skies on Tuesday, as kites with pro- and anti-CAA slogans faced off against each other..

